Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) reported multiple new high-priority anomalies derived from soil sampling programs at its Golden Culvert property during its 2021 field season. The Golden Culvert Project is located approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces and Aben Resources' Justin high grade gold projects in the southeast Yukon Territory.

The company completed first pass reconnaissance soil sampling across 17.5 kilometres of strike in the previously unexplored northern portion of the property. Three new, superior gold-in-soil anomalies were defined, averaging 1.2 km of strike and greater than 50 metres in width, yielding gold values consistently between 20 ppb and 1,050 ppb Au.

The new discoveries demonstrate a strong periodicity occurring at approximate 2 km intervals along 14 km of strike north of, and including, the Golden Culvert Main Discovery Zone. Numerous additional smaller and discontinuous anomalies between 20 ppb and 190 ppb Au were also identified along a corridor along strikes of previously identified gold-mineralized trends. The new anomalies compare well with the original Golden Culvert Main Discovery Zone anomaly. 7.5 km of strike in the southern portion of the property remains virtually untested. Some of the gaps in mineralization occur in glacial valleys where alpine glaciation has transported barren till and covered the underlying surface.

During 2021, a total of 1,027 samples were collected across a grid of 29 lines with a 200-m line spacing and 50-m sample spacing per line on the Little Hyland North claim group and 547 samples across a grid of 16 lines with a 400-m spacing and 50-m sample intervals per line were collected on the Rubus claim group. To date, a total of 5,742 soil samples have been collected on the Property. Of this total, 227 samples or 4% that make up the anomalies averaged 134.1 ppb gold, ranging between 20 to 9,040 ppb gold and most notably occur above a background average of 2.2 ppb gold.

Though the company cautions that similar expectations may not be met, the Golden Culvert Main Zone has yielded diamond drill results of up to 2.53 g/t gold over 33.1m including 60.1 g/t gold over 0.9m.

Trench values up to 95.0 g/t gold over 1.5m, and surface float-train samples yielding up to 320 g/t gold within a 3-km by 250-m wide gold-in-soil anomaly were also previously reported at the original Golden Culvert discovery. These are similar to those surrounding Seabridge Gold's nearby high-grade 3 Aces gold project which featured a 5,401 g/t Au surface sample discovered in 2003.

R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased and quite encouraged by these new discoveries. Where we previously had only one high gold value anomaly defining the Golden Culvert Main Discovery and a few lesser gold targets we now have five high-priority as well as many more smaller, less continuous targets for follow-up exploration work. With a successful campaign completed in the northern 70% of the Property we also look forward to exploring the remaining open-ended 30% to the south."

The company's flagship Fremont gold project lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt, one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, which was estimated to have produced 50 million ounces of gold throughout history.

In New Brunswick, the company has the McIntyre Brook Project, an exciting new iron oxide-copper-gold exploration project and three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp, including the Captain copper-cobalt-gold deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

