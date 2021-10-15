Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH), a Canada-based, vertically integrated digital asset company, has accepted delivery of an additional 75 Bitmain S19J Pro miners through a swap agreement with its strategic partner. LUXXFOLIO, which focusses on Bitcoin mining and generating digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem, operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary LUXX Mining Division, an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy.

LUXXFOLIO now has a total of 1,296 Miners currently operating at 122 Petahash per second, an increase in hash rate of 144% since the beginning of September. At current mining rates, excluding Ethereum (ETH) production, LUXXFOLIO is earning approximately 22 to 24 Bitcoin per month from its mining operations. Based on current miner delivery schedule, the company is expecting to reach production in excess of 151 Petahash per second by the end of January 2022 and is targeting a hash rate of 310 Petahash per second by July of next year.

Dean Linden, CEO, stated: "This acceleration of our near-term revenues reflects the nimbleness required to execute in the cryptocurrency industry. Our team continues to look for cashflow improvements, monetize our power infrastructure and find a supply of current generation miners."

LUXXFOLIO also reported that 2,172,840 of the 2,500,000 warrants set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, were exercised at a $0.40, thereby injecting a total of $869,136 into the treasury, providing the company with additional flexibility to maximize their Bitcoin reserves while continuing to invest in additional mining resources.

The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "LUXFF" and recently began trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "LUH".

