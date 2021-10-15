Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF), a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, has released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project, expanding the Fisher Zone with multiple high-grade-intercepts. The 100% owned Huronian Project, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay in a region of numerous multi-million-ounce development and advanced exploration projects, is one of two company properties, the other being its 100% owned Bluffpoint Project.

The 2021 Huronian drill program, which is fully funded, is budgeted at 20,000 metres targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. The area also has tremendous potential for discovery of new wide zones of significant gold mineralization in light of the new revised mineralization model.

Continued drilling of the Fisher zone has been successful in confirming the continuity of the mineralization between the two high-grade shoots thus connecting them into one larger mineralized zone. The Fisher zone has now been extended to approximately 400 metres in strike length and approximately 200 metres in depth. Further drilling will continue to infill as well as expanding the size of the zone in all directions.

Highlights include hole 21HUR082 which intercepted 18.6 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre within a 3.6 metre wide zone which averaged 6.0 grams per tonne gold, hole 21HUR108 which intercepted 16.2 grams per tonne gold over 1.4 metres within a 3.6 metre wide zone which averaged 6.1 grams per tonne gold, and hole 21HUR112 which intercepted 25.1 grams per tonne gold over 0.6 metres within a 4.9 metre wide zone which averaged 5.5 grams per tonne gold. Approximately 16,750 metres have been drilled of which the results from approximately 10,750 metres have been released.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, stated: "Drilling on the Fisher zone is continuing to expand the footprint of gold mineralization both along strike and at depth. Earlier modelling suggested two separate high-grade shoots. Subsequent drilling and modelling has now revealed the continuity of gold mineralization between the two areas greatly expanding the Fisher zone size."

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold at an average grade of 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz gold at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold in the inferred category. The resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998 and is historic in nature and is presented only for reference purposes as additional work is required to confirm the numbers.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling. It is on strike from Wesdome Gold's adjacent Moss Lake Gold Deposit which has a resource estimate of 1,377,300 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the indicated category and 1,751,600 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the inferred category, as outlined in their 2013 PEA.

Again, management cautions that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources' property.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.KesselrunResources.com, contact Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, at 807-285-3323 or by email at MichaelT@KesselrunResources.com or corporate communications at 866-416-7941 or email information@KesselrunResources.com.

