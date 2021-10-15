

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) said it recorded a good start to fiscal year, with continued growth in clients and assets. The client retention rate remains solid at 92.6%. The Group noted that the normalisation of revenues post pandemic is in line with its expectations.



Revenue for the three month period to 30 September 2021 was 142.2 million pounds, compared to 143.7 million pounds, previous year. The Group has welcomed 23,000 net new clients in the period compared to 31,000, prior year. This takes active client numbers to 1,667,000.



Assets under administration was 138.0 billion pounds as at 30 September 2021, up 2% since 30 June 2021. Net new business was 1.3 billion pounds during the period compared to 0.8 billion pounds, prior year.



