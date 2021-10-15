

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc. (JUP.L) on Friday said its Assets under management (AUM) increased 0.4 billion pounds to 60.7 billion pounds as on September 30, 2021 from June 30, 2021.



Jupiter cited the growth in AUM was helped by positive market movements of 1 billion pounds. However, there was net outflows of 0.6 billion pounds, particularly in the first month of the quarter.



Outflows were partially offset by inflows of more than 300 million pounds across Fixed Income strategies and nearly 100 million pounds from Global Sustainable Equities recorded during the quarter. A number of other funds also saw positive net inflows in the quarter, including Gold & Silver and Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond, the company said.



Jupiter is scheduled to report full-year results on February 25, 2022.



