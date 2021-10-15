

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) said Peter Laier, member of the Executive Board and globally responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division, will resign from the Executive Board, effective December 31, 2021. The division will be managed on an interim basis by the CEO Jan Mrosik from January 1, 2022.



'The Supervisory Board regrets Laier's decision to leave the company prematurely. We wish him every success as he takes his career forward,' said Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG.



