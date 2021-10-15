Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 09:34
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Participant Announcement on Completion Merger

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Participant Announcement on Completion Merger

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Participant Announcement on completion merger

Merger exchange ratio for the merger of

VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
(the "Merging Sub-Funds")

into

VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
(the "Receiving Sub-Funds")

15 October 2021

Merging
Sub-Fund		ISIN-codeNAV per share
In the currency of the relevant Merging Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021		Receiving
Sub-Fund		ISIN-codeNAV per share
In the currency of the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021		Merger Exchange Ratio
the number of shares of the Receiving Sub-Fund received for the Merging Sub-Fund
VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETFNL000969022126.5823VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETFNL001040870428.15810.944038

The boards of directors of the Merging and Receiving Funds wish to announce that the merger of the Merging Sub-Funds into the Receiving Sub-Funds (the "Merger") became effective on 08 October 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Further to the Participant Communication to shareholders in the Merging Sub-Funds dated 1 September 2021, the exchange ratio used to calculate the number of shares in the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund issued to former shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund was as follows:

The Merging Sub-Fund has been delisted from each of the relevant exchanges.

The times at which shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund has received or will receive shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund depends on the timeframes and arrangement agreed between shareholders and their custodian, broker and/or relevant central securities depositary for processing such corporate actions.

Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor. Shareholders should also consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

Any further information in relation to the Merger may be obtained from www.vaneck.com and the legal entities listed below "Contact Us".
The Board of Directors
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.