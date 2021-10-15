VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Participant Announcement on Completion Merger

Participant Announcement on completion merger

Merger exchange ratio for the merger of

VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF

(the "Merging Sub-Funds")

into

VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF

(the "Receiving Sub-Funds")

15 October 2021

Merging

Sub-Fund ISIN-code NAV per share

In the currency of the relevant Merging Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021 Receiving

Sub-Fund ISIN-code NAV per share

In the currency of the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021 Merger Exchange Ratio

the number of shares of the Receiving Sub-Fund received for the Merging Sub-Fund VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0009690221 26.5823 VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010408704 28.1581 0.944038

The boards of directors of the Merging and Receiving Funds wish to announce that the merger of the Merging Sub-Funds into the Receiving Sub-Funds (the "Merger") became effective on 08 October 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Further to the Participant Communication to shareholders in the Merging Sub-Funds dated 1 September 2021, the exchange ratio used to calculate the number of shares in the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund issued to former shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund was as follows:

The Merging Sub-Fund has been delisted from each of the relevant exchanges.

The times at which shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund has received or will receive shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund depends on the timeframes and arrangement agreed between shareholders and their custodian, broker and/or relevant central securities depositary for processing such corporate actions.

Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor. Shareholders should also consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

Any further information in relation to the Merger may be obtained from www.vaneck.com and the legal entities listed below "Contact Us".

The Board of Directors

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.