VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Participant Announcement on Completion Merger
PR Newswire
London, October 15
Participant Announcement on completion merger
Merger exchange ratio for the merger of
VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
(the "Merging Sub-Funds")
into
VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
(the "Receiving Sub-Funds")
15 October 2021
|Merging
Sub-Fund
|ISIN-code
|NAV per share
In the currency of the relevant Merging Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021
|Receiving
Sub-Fund
|ISIN-code
|NAV per share
In the currency of the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund as of 08 October 2021
|Merger Exchange Ratio
the number of shares of the Receiving Sub-Fund received for the Merging Sub-Fund
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0009690221
|26.5823
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|28.1581
|0.944038
The boards of directors of the Merging and Receiving Funds wish to announce that the merger of the Merging Sub-Funds into the Receiving Sub-Funds (the "Merger") became effective on 08 October 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Further to the Participant Communication to shareholders in the Merging Sub-Funds dated 1 September 2021, the exchange ratio used to calculate the number of shares in the relevant Receiving Sub-Fund issued to former shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund was as follows:
The Merging Sub-Fund has been delisted from each of the relevant exchanges.
The times at which shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund has received or will receive shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund depends on the timeframes and arrangement agreed between shareholders and their custodian, broker and/or relevant central securities depositary for processing such corporate actions.
Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor. Shareholders should also consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.
Any further information in relation to the Merger may be obtained from www.vaneck.com and the legal entities listed below "Contact Us".
The Board of Directors
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.