Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
Tradegate
15.10.21
10:28 Uhr
116,20 Euro
-1,95
-1,65 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
Dow Jones News
15.10.2021 | 09:34
Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2022

Ørsted A/S (ORHE) Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2022 15-Oct-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:

24 January 2022: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

2 February 2022: Annual report 2021

8 April 2022: Annual General Meeting

11 April 2022: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend

13 April 2022: Dividend is expected to be paid out

28 April 2022: Interim report for the first quarter of 2022

11 August 2022: Interim report for the first half-year of 2022

2 November 2022: Interim report for the first nine months of 2022

Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 Ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,472 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted Financial Calendar 2022.pdf News Source: Ritzau

© 2021 Dow Jones News
