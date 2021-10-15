Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
15.10.2021
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

15 October 2021

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Thursday, 30 September 2021, which was announced on Friday, 1 October 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2021, expected to be on or after Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 020 3 008 4913

© 2021 PR Newswire
