The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.25 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is up over 50% at $5.17
ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is up over 31% at $3.23
Air Industries Group (AIRI) is up over 14% at $1.19
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is up over 8% at $10.10
23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is up over 8% at $8.53
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is up over 7% at $11.51
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 5% at $13.40
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 5% at $1.12
In the Red
Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 22% at $2.7
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is down over 20% at $19.24
Pearson plc (PSO) is down over 9% at $9.15
Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 9% at $8.14
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) is down over 7% at $1.25
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 6% at $25.30
Grove, Inc. (GRVI) is down over 5% at $6.62
