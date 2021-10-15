

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.25 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is up over 50% at $5.17



ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is up over 31% at $3.23



Air Industries Group (AIRI) is up over 14% at $1.19



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is up over 8% at $10.10



23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is up over 8% at $8.53



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is up over 7% at $11.51



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 5% at $13.40



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 5% at $1.12



In the Red



Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 22% at $2.7



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is down over 20% at $19.24



Pearson plc (PSO) is down over 9% at $9.15



Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 9% at $8.14



Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) is down over 7% at $1.25



Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 6% at $25.30



Grove, Inc. (GRVI) is down over 5% at $6.62



