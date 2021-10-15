

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased less than estimated in September, final estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer prices increased 2.6 percent yearly in September, following a 2.0 percent rise in August. In the initial estimate, inflation was 2.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, prices fell 0.1 percent.



The core inflation rose to 1.0 percent in September versus a 1.1 percent rise in the initial estimate. In August, core inflation was 0.6 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 2.9 percent in September from 2.5 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 3.0 percent.



The HICP rose 1.3 percent monthly in September. According to the initial estimate, HICP increased 1.4 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased to EUR 1.316 billion in August from EUR 3.929 billion in the same month last year.



In July, trade surplus was EUR 8.78 billion.



Exports rose 17.8 percent yearly in August, following a 16.1 percent increase in July.



Imports gained 31.7 percent annually in August, following a 23.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de