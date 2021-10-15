

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar was higher in the European session on Friday, as strong earnings results and China's shift to accelerate approval of home loans underpinned risk sentiment.



Upbeat earnings results tempered concerns about rising inflation and its impact on global economic growth.



China eased mortgage restrictions of some major banks amid growing concerns about the potential spillover effects from Evergrande.



Further, the People's Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan via a one-year medium-term lending facility in order to ensure ample liquidity in the banking system.



The central bank also added 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 2.2 percent.



The kiwi hit 0.7067 against the greenback, its highest level since September 24. If the kiwi strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 0.72 region.



The kiwi spiked up to a 3-1/2-year high of 80.68 against the yen from Thursday's close of 79.96. The kiwi is likely to challenge resistance around the 82.00 region.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's tertiary activity declined for the second straight month in August.



The tertiary activity index fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.6 percent decrease in July.



The kiwi rallied to 1.6433 against the euro, a level unseen since February 1. On the upside, resistance is seen near the 1.62 level.



The kiwi remained higher against the aussie, after touching an 8-day high of 1.0514 at 1:05 am ET. The pair had ended yesterday's deals at 1.0535.



Looking ahead, Canada wholesale sales for August, U.S. retail sales and import and export prices for September, business inventories data for August, New York Fed's empire manufacturing survey and University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for October will be out in the New York session.



