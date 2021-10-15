

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in September, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.5 percent increase in August. In the initial estimate, inflation was 5.8 percent.



Transport cost grew 18.5 percent yearly in September. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, prices grew 0.6 percent.



