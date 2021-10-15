Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Atess Power has launched a new hybrid inverter for commercial solar power plants, featuring an efficiency of =96% and supporting up to 600kW system capacity.Called the Atess HPS30-150 Version 2.0, the =96% efficient hybrid inverter is available in four different versions, measures between 700×1,660×600 mm and 1,200×1,900×800 mm, and has a weight ranging from 355 kg to 1230 kg. It comprises one Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) device with voltage spanning 480V to 800V DC. Maximum PV power is between 45 kWp and 22 kWp, while the battery voltage range is 352 to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...