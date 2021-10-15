DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/10/2021) of GBP63.89m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/10/2021) of GBP47.06m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/10/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 225.73p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 223.75p Ordinary share price 205.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (9.18)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.05p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 113.50p Premium to NAV (2.20)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 14/10/2021

