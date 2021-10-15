Proprietary extrusion technology maximizes biosolids product dry-ability

BCR Inc, a leading provider of proven biosolids and process treatment technology solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with leading Germany-based belt dryer manufacturer SEVAR AG. The strategic partnership allows BCR to bring a differentiated belt dryer technology to customers throughout North America. For more than 30 years, the SEVAR modular belt dryer plants have been installed through the European and other regional markets around the world.

Keith Williams, VP Sales and Marketing at BCR Inc sees a growing need among municipalities for scalable modular biosolids process technology so that, as the community grows, it's easy for the WWTP to scale out to accommodate higher volumes of biosolids. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Through this strategic partnership with SEVAR, BCR scales our technical capabilities and broadens our product portfolio with a truly differentiated belt-drying solution," said Joshua Scott, President and CEO of BCR Inc. "Our business is about bringing a better way of solving process challenges for our municipal customers, and the SEVAR belt dryer is an additional solution that will benefit our clients as we tackle their process stream challenges."

"Each customer and region bring a unique set of requirements and challenges," said Keith Williams, VP Sales for BCR Inc. "BCR offers different and custom technology solutions to fit a given WWTP's unique needs. I've been in this business for decades and believe that there is a real need for a more modular belt dryer design, increased efficiencies and the unique patented extrusion technology that can really maximize the dry-ability of the product output."

Scalable modular technology is a growing need for municipalities so that, as the community grows, it's easy for the WWTP to scale out to accommodate higher volumes of biosolids.

"Through this strategic partnership, we ensure a better presence to our existing and future customers in North America as well as a fast response to capital sales, services and after sales inquiries. Because of their nation-wide presence and technology-driven business model, we have found in BCR the ideal partner for the North American market," said Andrés Largaespada Fredersdorff Board Member and CSO.

BCR executives will be on-hand at the upcoming WEFTEC show in Chicago for anyone interested in learning more about the SEVAR belt dryer and strategic partnership. Or, to arrange a meeting, email marketing@bcr.com.

About BCR:

BCR partners with municipalities and the engineers who are responsible for researching, testing and purchasing biosolids treatment technology. Whether customers are looking for Class B or Class A biosolids, BCR assists in the review biosolids treatment technology for the first time, scaling an existing system or upgrading from Class B to Class A biosolids technology. More information can be found on www.bcrinc.com or by contacting the company mthomas@bcrinc.com.

About SEVAR AG:

For over 30 years SEVAR is well known for the design, production and installation of belt drying plants. SEVAR AG serves engineering firms, general contractors and public and private utilities on applications for full and partial drying of municipal and industrial sewage sludge. To learn more, visit www.sevarag.com.

