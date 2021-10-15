

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. retail sales and import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the yen. Against the pound, it fell.



The greenback was worth 114.31 against the yen, 1.1596 against the euro, 1.3743 against the pound and 0.9258 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



