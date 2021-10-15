Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Change of Name

Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
15.10.2021 | 14:46
London, October 15

15 October 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Change of Name

The Board has resolved to change the Company's registered name to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc.

This will take effect when the Registrar of Companies issues a replacement certificate of incorporation. It is likely, however, that the registration of the change of the Company's legal name may take a number of weeks to process due to current delays in processing times at Companies House. A further announcement will be released confirming the change when it becomes effective.

The trading symbol (or "TIDM") and ISIN code for the Company's ordinary shares listed on the London Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.

TIDM:MIGO

ISIN:GB0034365949

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, but after the change takes effect any new share certificates will be issued in the name of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

Rationale:

Over the years since its launch in 2004 the Company has increasingly become known as "MIGO". The Board believes that "MIGO Opportunities Trust plc" will be easier for potential investors to find and identify, promoting the success of the Company in the interests of its shareholders."

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732

