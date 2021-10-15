Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
15.10.2021 | 15:05
Terminating the Procedure of HC Pro AS Admission to Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-15 14:59 CEST --




Nasdaq Tallinn has terminated the procedure Admission to Trading of HC Pro AS
shares to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market based on the application
received from HC Pro AS. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
