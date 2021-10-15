Terminating the Procedure of HC Pro AS Admission to Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-15 14:59 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn has terminated the procedure Admission to Trading of HC Pro AS shares to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market based on the application received from HC Pro AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.