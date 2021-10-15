Sidus Space, Inc. Closes $3,000,000.00 Private Placement

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. ("Sidus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce they have closed a private placement of $3,000,000.00 of its Class A common stock.

Boustead Securities, LLC served as exclusive placement agent for the Sidus Space private placement offering.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The shares of common stock sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

For Further Information:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668262/Sidus-Space-Inc-Closes-300000000-Private-Placement