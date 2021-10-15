Also, extends invite to stakeholders to participate in SATO's first Livestream and Bitcoin Giveaway

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased electrical equipment for 10 MW for its Center One Facility in Joliette (Quebec) and an additional 8 MW for future expansions through its wholly owned subsidiary Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. ("CCU.ai"). The delivery for the equipment is expected before the end of this year.

Update On Mining Power



The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 160PHs with plans to expand to a hashrate of 600PHs by the end of 2022.

Live Webcast

SATO would also like to invite our stakeholders and interested parties to join our Live Webcast event on October 27, 2021 10AM PST/ 1PM EST. The Company will hold discussions on current and future operations as well as a foreword by Fred T. Pye (3iQ).

For full details and registration please follow the link:

https://www.ccu.ai/LiveStream

About CCU.ai

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

On Behalf of the Board,

Romain Nouzareth,

Chief Executive Officer, CCU

rnouzareth@ccu.ai

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski,

Tel: 604.260.5490

investor@ccu.ai

Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. ("CCU.ai")

INVESTORS can read more about CCU high-grade, carbon-free bitcoin mining and ESG vision at: www.ccu.ai/investors

