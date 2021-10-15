

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.28 billion, or $14.93 per share. This compares with $3.23 billion, or $8.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $13.61 billion from $10.78 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.28 Bln. vs. $3.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $14.93 vs. $8.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.11 -Revenue (Q3): $13.61 Bln vs. $10.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de