Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
15.10.21
13:47 Uhr
1,940 Euro
+0,090
+4,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 16:04
KR1 plc - Exercise of Options

KR1 plc - Exercise of Options

PR Newswire

London, October 15

15 October 2021

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that 1,973,684 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of an option granted under the Company's 2017 Share Option Scheme. The proceeds receivable by the Company on the exercise of the option amount to approximately £3,750.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Thursday, 21 October 2021.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 139,357,822 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 139,357,822 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol		+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

