Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 16:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

15 October 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.