Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - August 2021

PR Newswire

London, October 15

31/08/2021

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet.

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

or viewed here

For further information, please contact:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

