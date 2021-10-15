Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: NOTICE 2021-10-15 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 185854)

LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Correction: correct attachment Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 10 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2021-10-18. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (OSL Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020438