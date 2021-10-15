Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021

GlobeNewswire
15.10.2021 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXS30ESG Expiration Value 84/21

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30ESG futures
expiring in October 2021 to 2,235.89 

Please note that this notice concerns futures on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG
Responsible index (index name OMXS30ESG, derivatives ticker OMXESG). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020468
