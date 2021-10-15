Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 18:28
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GTI calls for 2.3GHz Band Industry development to speed up

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since 4G, 2.3 GHz has been regarded as a golden frequency by global operators. Indeed, 2.3 GHz provides both capacity and coverage, which 5G makes full use of to significantly extend the performance of legacy 4G. In particular, the large channel bandwidth of 2.3 GHz is perfectly aligned to accommodate 5G capacity.

Despite pressure under the global health crisis, the industry behind 2.3 GHz has shown no signs of slowing down over the past year. In fact, it has even accelerated with the launch of several new smartphones supporting 2.3 GHz. With over 70 4G/5G commercial references on 2.3 GHz, it has been forecast that more operators and terminal vendors will take up 2.3 GHz in the near future.

To promote the further development of the 2.3 GHz industry, GTI leads industry partners such as operators and terminal vendors to call for:

1. Accelerate the allocation of TDD 2.3GHz spectrum (2300-2400 MHz) with TDD continuous large bandwidth up to 100 MHz, reduce the deployment cost per bit, and improve user experience across generations.

2. Remove possible barriers of the use of 2.3GHz. The industry is urged to work together to solve the problem of network coexistence and improve spectrum availability.

3. Promote the devices industry chain to make mandatory the support of NR 2.3GHz frequency in 2022, and better support key features such as EN-DC, carrier aggregation, SUL, 1T4R/2T4R SRS Antenna Switching and 80~100 MHz channel bandwidth.

4. Promote efficiently use of TDD 2.3GHz spectrum and accelerate commercial launch by global operators.

Video: https://v.qq.com/x/page/g3301egqnrw.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661628/Image1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.