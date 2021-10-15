PlaceWar successfully closes the Seed Round

Majuro, Marshall Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - PlaceWar troop is delighted to announce the closure of our seed sale round raising $400,000. This is just the beginning of our conquest with the utmost support of LD Capital & Crypto.com!

PlaceWar's long-term vision for the project despite having the core gameplay, we will offer the community openness and social features to players. This allows PlaceWar to become something more than just a blockchain game through further development. PlaceWar is going to be the host of Internet Culture, the full Placedonia. PlaceWar's social and culture part will keep players in the metaverse longer than other P2E games by giving them a purpose to battle.





LD Capital

Mission: LD Capital's mission is to redefine a better world with the digital economy.

LD Capital is the most reputable investment firm in China focusing on Blockchain Investment, Securities, Equity Investment, and Trading. Owing to industrial resource advantages and professional investment research team, LD Capital has successively discovered and invested in more than 200 companies. LD Capital overall achieved more than 100 times return with peak self-owned assets of nearly 1 billion US dollars.

Crypto.com Capital

Mission: Crypto.com Capital's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com Capital is accelerating the growth of early-stage crypto startups with USD 200 million earmarked for investment, our venture arm leads Seed and Series A rounds led by Bobby Bao, co-founder of Crypto.com , the company's operating principle is 'Founders First', they understand how hard it is to bring game-changing ideas to life. Founders can definitely count on Crypto.com Capital to move fast and provide the most valuable assets a new business needs: capital and access to a global user base.

As our next steps, we will announce our private sale closure, investor spotlight series, NFT sales along with our IDO sale very soon.

So stay tuned and follow PlaceWar through our official channels for the latest updates!

War is coming.

About PlaceWar

PlaceWar is a strategic play-to-earn social game universe deployed on a multi-chain with highly engaging artillery gameplay that allows players to create and define the outlook of the in-game world through building, battles, and alliances. Inspired by Worm and r/place, PlaceWar creates a gamified and open Internet culture metaverse and puts users in control.

