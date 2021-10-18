- (PLX AI) - TF Bank Q3 operating profit SEK 92 million vs. estimate SEK 92.3 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:34
|TF Bank AB (publ): Interim Report January - September 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following growth of 9 % in local currencies during the third quarter, TF Bank's loan portfolio reached SEK 10 billion! At the same time, the operating...
► Artikel lesen
|07:10
|TF Bank Q3 EPS SEK 3.28 vs. Estimate SEK 3.2
|(PLX AI) - TF Bank Q3 operating profit SEK 92 million vs. estimate SEK 92.3 million.
► Artikel lesen
|So
|TF Bank Focuses on Organic Growth to Double Loan Portfolio by 2025
|(PLX AI) - TF Bank aims to prioritized organic growth to double its loan portfolio to SEK 20 billion by the first half of 2025, the bank said this evening.• TF Bank also targets ROE "well above 20%"•...
► Artikel lesen
|So
|TF Bank AB: TF Bank announces new financial targets
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of TF Bank has today resolved on new financial targets. The superior financial target is to double the loan portfolio to SEK 20 billion...
► Artikel lesen
|08.10.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - September 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - September 2021, Monday 18 October 2021 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TF BANK AB
|-
|-