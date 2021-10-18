

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening flat to lower on Monday as Chinese GDP data disappointed.



China's third-quarter GDP grew a disappointing 4.9 percent and industrial output rose less than expected in September while retail sales beat expectations.



A People's Bank of China official said risks to the financial system stemming from the crisis at Evergrande are 'controllable' and unlikely to spread.



China's NPC Standing Committee starts a five-day meeting Tuesday and a review of anti-monopoly regulations is reportedly on the agenda.



Asian markets were subdued and gold dropped while the dollar rose against rivals, as Treasury yields extended a climb on worries about surging energy prices and inflation.



Oil reached new highs amid expectations of rising demand on the back of easing Covid-19 restrictions around the world.



Bitcoin hovered near a six-month high on hopes that U.S. regulators would soon allow cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) to trade.



The British pound could gain on the dollar this week after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank will 'have to act' to curb inflationary forces and warned higher energy costs mean price pressures will linger.



U.S. earnings news will be in focus this week, with Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix, Verizon, IBM Corp, Tesla, AT&T and Intel among the prominent companies due to report their quarterly results.



On the economic front, reports on industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales along with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book could offer additional insight on the economic recovery.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as better-than-estimated earnings and economic data overshadowed concerns surrounding inflation and constrained supply chains.



The Dow climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.8 percent to reach new one-month closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent.



European stocks rose on Friday to log their best weekly performance in seven months amid optimism around the earnings season.



The pan European Stoxx 600 added 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.4 percent.



