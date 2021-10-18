Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has signed its second proof of concept (PoC) agreement with another top global Smart TV manufacturer. This project will bring Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to the Smart TV OEM's product portfolio, offering added intelligence to these devices through the AI Virtual Presence Sensor and AI Virtual Gesture Sensor.

"Signing on a second Smart TV manufacturer for a proof of concept agreement shows that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform offers Elliptic Labs more market opportunities beyond the smartphone and PC industries," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "As the recognized leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, we are empowered to fulfill our vision of making all electronic devices smarter, greener, and human-friendly through our software solutions. Our strong expertise in ultrasound, sensor fusion and AI brings innovative user experiences to new hardware product designs."

Smart TVs are a new vertical for Elliptic Labs' powerful and flexible AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. By providing contextual awareness to these Smart TV devices, AI Virtual Smart Sensors truly deliver innovative and critical user experiences. For instance, the AI Virtual Presence Sensor enables a Smart TV to detect whether a person is near the device, thus allowing it to save power by turning off the screen when a person isn't present.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

