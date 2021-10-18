Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 08:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-18 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.11.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R         Takeover offer    RIG  
   16.11.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R       Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2021 Baltika BLT1T           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2021 LHV Group LHV           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2021 Summus Capital SUMC        Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.10.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
