Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-18 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R Takeover offer RIG 16.11.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Summus Capital SUMC Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de