Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-18 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R Takeover offer RIG 16.11.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2021 Summus Capital SUMC Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.