Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

FERGUSON PLC ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / On October 14, 2021 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:
Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")
Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:
|Executive Director
Conditional share awards
|K Murphy
28,719
|W Brundage
11,449
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")
Awards were made to ten PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:
|PDMR
POSP Conditional share awards
OSP Conditional share awards
|J Cross
9,504
2,036
|A Devine
5,970
1,279
|I Graham
8,005
1,715
|A Hutcherson
5,259
1,127
|S Long
7,904
1,693
|V Morrissey
4,920
1,054
|M Sajor
7,821
1,675
|J Schlicher
6,610
1,416
|W Thees
7,612
1,631
|J Williams
3,180
681
The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.
The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Full details of the relevant performance conditions for the LTIP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The POSP award vesting is dependent on the achievement of adjusted operating profit growth performance conditions also tested over a three year period. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 14, 2024.
The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
28,719
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
11,449
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Cross
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
9,504
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Cross
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
2,036
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Devine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
5,970
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Devine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,279
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
8,005
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,715
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Hutcherson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer, USA
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
5,259
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Hutcherson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer, USA
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,127
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
7,904
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,693
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Victoria Morrissey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
4,920
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Victoria Morrissey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,054
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Sajor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
7,821
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Sajor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,675
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
6,610
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,416
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
7,612
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
1,631
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
3,180
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
681
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
October 18, 2021
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668479/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding