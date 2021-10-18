Anzeige
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Stuttgart
15.10.21
17:18 Uhr
125,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,46 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2021 | 08:08
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

FERGUSON PLC ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / On October 14, 2021 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Executive Director

Conditional share awards

K Murphy

28,719

W Brundage

11,449

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

Awards were made to ten PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:

PDMR

POSP Conditional share awards

OSP Conditional share awards

J Cross

9,504

2,036

A Devine

5,970

1,279

I Graham

8,005

1,715

A Hutcherson

5,259

1,127

S Long

7,904

1,693

V Morrissey

4,920

1,054

M Sajor

7,821

1,675

J Schlicher

6,610

1,416

W Thees

7,612

1,631

J Williams

3,180

681

The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.

The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Full details of the relevant performance conditions for the LTIP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The POSP award vesting is dependent on the achievement of adjusted operating profit growth performance conditions also tested over a three year period. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 14, 2024.

The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

28,719

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

11,449

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Cross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

9,504

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Cross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

2,036

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Devine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

5,970

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Devine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,279

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

8,005

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,715

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Hutcherson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

5,259

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Hutcherson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,127

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

7,904

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,693

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

4,920

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,054

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

7,821

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,675

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

6,610

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,416

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

7,612

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,631

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

3,180

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

681

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-14; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

October 18, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668479/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

