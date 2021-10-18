Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District of New York, adjacent to Columbia University and City College.

The Company's new 10,000 rentable square feet lab will include two clean rooms purpose-built by Janus, allowing it to pursue commercialisation of its major cell therapy product candidates by manufacturing cells in-house, starting with its HEMO-CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

The Mink Building, located on West 126th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, has been completely re-built by Janus while preserving and enhancing the building's singular industrial charms. The building features expansive ceiling heights and flexible, technology-enabled office and lab settings.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "I am very excited to be on the West Side of Manhattan in the historic Manhattanville Factory District. Having toured every life sciences option in the New York City area, the choice for our lab's continued growth was clear. With several current and future vivarium options, the opportunity to collaborate with nearby Columbia University and City College, the convenient location for our staff, and Janus's commitment to the life sciences industry and our company, the Mink Building represents an unmatched combination of advantages. We will be growing our staff and operations significantly over the next three years, and this lab and building provide us everything we need. Janus also provides us with the critical flexibility we need for our future, by allowing us to grow out of this lab and into its numerous other properties in the District without penalty."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



About The Janus Property Company

The Janus Property Company is a developer, long-term owner and manager of commercial, mixed-use and residential properties in New York City, with a current primary focus on the creative development of the Manhattanville Factory District in West Harlem. Since 1989, Janus has consistently undertaken important and complex civic projects, creating enduring value for its tenants, partners, lenders and the greater New York City community. It specializes in understanding the numerous issues involved in developing and managing real property in New York. This has resulted in an impressive array of successful projects ranging from the extensive rehabilitation and new construction of market rate and affordable rental and condominium housing to mixed-use projects, small and large-scale life science properties and master-planned neighborhood development. Janus is headquartered in the Manhattanville Factory District.

