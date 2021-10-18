Anzeige
18.10.2021
Admission to trading of Civinity AB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit the bonds of Civinity AB to trading on First
North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first
trading day of Civinity AB bonds is October 19, 2021. 





Issuer's full name       Civinity AB    
---------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       CIV        
---------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000405748    
---------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    15.10.2023     
---------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1000        
---------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         8 000       
---------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000     
---------------------------------------------------
Fixed annual coupon rate, %   5         
---------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         15 April, 2022   
                15 October, 2022  
                15 April, 2023   
                15 October, 2023  
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      CIVB050023FA    
---------------------------------------------------
??Market            First North Vilnius
---------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of Civinity AB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS.

Civinity AB Information Document, Final Terms and audited annual reports for
the years 2019 and 2020 are enclosed. 

The information is also available on the Company's website at:
https://www.civinity.com/investors/ 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020382
