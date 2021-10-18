Admission to trading of Civinity AB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit the bonds of Civinity AB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of Civinity AB bonds is October 19, 2021. Issuer's full name Civinity AB --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CIV --------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000405748 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 15.10.2023 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1000 --------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 8 000 --------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000 --------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon rate, % 5 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments 15 April, 2022 15 October, 2022 15 April, 2023 15 October, 2023 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name CIVB050023FA --------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius --------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of Civinity AB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. Civinity AB Information Document, Final Terms and audited annual reports for the years 2019 and 2020 are enclosed. The information is also available on the Company's website at: https://www.civinity.com/investors/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020382