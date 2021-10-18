

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc ( SDRC.L, SDR.L), on Monday, confirmed the Group's total assets under management or AUM, of 716.9 billion pounds as of 30 September 2021. This is compared to assets under management of 700.4 billion pounds at 30 June 2021. Excluding JVs & associates, total assets under management increased to 605.5 billion pounds from 602.4 billion pounds.



Schroders plc recorded asset Management as at 30 September 2021 of 527.2 billion pounds. This is compared to 526.1 billion pounds as at 30 June 2021.



