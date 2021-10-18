

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) has received notification of an unsolicited mini-tender offer to holders of American Depositary Shares in AstraZeneca by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, which indicates that TRC Capital offers to purchase up to 2 million ADSs, equivalent to approximately 0.06% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares in AstraZeneca, at a price of $57.88 per ADS in cash. AstraZeneca recommended that shareholders reject the offer because the offer price is below the market price for ADSs.



Mini-tender offers are offers to purchase less than five percent of a company's outstanding shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de