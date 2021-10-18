

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L) on Monday provided pre-close update ahead of half year ending 30 September 2021 results.



The company sees first half underlying earnings per share to have marginally greater weighting this year compared with prior years.



Overall, National Grid said it is continuing to perform in line with expectations.



The contribution from Western Power Distribution, acquisition of which was completed on 14 June 2021, will be included in the first half results, and UK Gas Transmission, including UK gas metering business will not be included in the underlying earnings of the continuing business, as the majority stake of which is proposed to sell in the next twelve months.



The company also said UK Electricity Transmission, depreciation will be increased by bout 50 million pounds in the full year.



