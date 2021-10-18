Castelnau Group Ltd - First day of dealings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA.



18 October 2021

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")



First day of dealings

Further to the announcement on 14 October 2021, Castelnau Group Limited (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that 177,552,719 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market at 8.00 a.m. today.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue immediately following Admission is 177,552,719. The total voting rights figure can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. On Admission the Directors will, in aggregate, hold 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company. PDMR Notifications are set out at the bottom of this announcement.

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited ("Phoenix" or the "Investment Manager") is the Investment Manager to the Company, led by Gary Channon (CIO and CEO of Phoenix). Phoenix manages approximately £1.3 billion across three funds; the Phoenix UK Fund, Aurora Investment Trust Plc, and the Huginn Fund.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com



Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

Save for expressions defined in this announcement, words and expressions defined in the Prospectus shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Joanna Duquemin Nicolle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Castelnau Group Limited b) LEI 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction GG00BMWWJM28 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.00 75,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Total value

75,000

£1.00

£75,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Adrian Peacegood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status: PCA - Husband of Non-Executive Chair, Joanne Peacegood b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Castelnau Group Limited b) LEI 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction GG00BMWWJM28 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.00 10,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Total value

10,000

£1.00

£10,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them