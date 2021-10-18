Swiss Solar AG has started construction on a new PV manufacturing facility in Europe. It has already invested CHF 50 million (around €47 million) in the project. Swiss Solar will manufacture bifacial PV modules at the new facility, which is expected to see an overall investment of CHF 300 million over the next five years. The company has also increased its product warranties to 25 years. More details on where the facility is located and the capacities it will manufacture will follow next month. Promising markets In 2020, solar energy became cheaper than coal as a source of electricity in markets ...

