DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: CoinShares International (CS): Initiation - Tech-driven pioneer in digital assets

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: CoinShares International (CS): Initiation - Tech-driven pioneer in digital assets 18-Oct-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 18 October 2021

CoinShares International (CS): Initiation - Tech-driven pioneer in digital assets

CoinShares International (CS) is a fintech business created to support the emergence of digital assets as a new investible asset class. However, it is more than a simple beta play on the bitcoin price, as its proprietary technology facilitates both regulated issuance platforms (with CS's assets under management, AUM, at USUSD6.5bn currently) and gains derived from capital markets activities, including liquidity provisioning, non-directional trading and fixed income activities. Hence, CS benefits from the inherent high volatility of digital assets, and in turn offers a certain level of downside protection in case of adverse digital asset price performance.

In our base case scenario (which assumes no abrupt near-term downturn), we value CS at SEK120.3 per share with a conservative cost of equity at 12%. At a cost of equity of a more traditional financials business (which we estimate at 9%), CS's value would be SEK162.9 per share. Our 'crypto winter 2022' scenario, in which we stress test a bear market in digital assets similar to 2018 and delayed growth in global allocation to crypto, implies a fair value per share of SEK78.4. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1241225 18-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)