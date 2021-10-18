- (PLX AI) - Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.
- • Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewals
- • The January renewals are particularly important for the European market - major losses and inflation indicate more pricing discipline
- • Due to the character of risks like natural catastrophes, COVID-19, and rising cyber attacks, the role of reinsurance is increasingly transcending risk transfer
