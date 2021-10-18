DocPro Limited: DocPro wins Go Global LegalTech Award 2021

WASHINGTON and HONG KONG and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro, a leading online provider of legal solutions to businesses and individuals, has received the Go Global Award as the best LegalTech of the year from the International Trade Council, which recognizes companies that boost the economy with their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

DocPro operates a LegalTech platform ( DocPro.com ) by combining legal documentation services with cutting edge technology. With a comprehensive database of 2000+ legal documents, DocPro is known specifically for its document generation tool that helps users quickly and efficiently create automated documents and contracts. These documents are created by legal and business professionals and users can tailor them through easy to use step-by-step instructions.

Receiving the award, Kim Chan, Founder and CEO of DocPro, stated, "Starting a legal tech is not easy. DocPro has helped more than 30,000 businesses worldwide creating legal and business documents."

"Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing," said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.

"We are humbled by organizations such as DocPro, who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before."

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

