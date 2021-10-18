

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.10.2021 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 585 (660) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES RATHBONE BROS PRICE TARGET TO 2600 (2500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1540 (1625) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 125 (140) PENCE - 'SELL' - JEFFERIES RAISES DRAX GROUP TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 660 (280) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS THG HOLDING PRICE TARGET TO 350 (624) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS CUTS LANCASHIRE HLDGS PRICE TARGET TO 810 (872) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES FRESNILLO PLC TO 'NEUTRAL' ('SELL') - TARGET 825 (750) PENCE



