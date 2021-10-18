

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is bringing back its month-long savings event 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in November, with special early access for Walmart+ members.



The retail behemoth, which reinvented the Black Friday shopping events last year, will spread out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout November. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.



Black Friday savings on select items is available starting Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, while supplies last.



The second annual Black Friday savings events claim to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts. The Walmart+ members can shop all the same hot deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for all three events.



In Event 1, deals will begin online on November 3 at 7 p.m. ET, and will continue in stores starting Friday, November 5 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members will get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET - 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3.



Walmart's second Black Friday event will begin online on November 10 and continue in stores beginning November 12. Offers will be available for apparel, home goods, hardlines, etc.



Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year.



Walmart+ members will be the first in line for the hottest Black Friday deals. New this year, paying Walmart+ members will receive early access to online Black Friday events throughout November.



The company will also offer Rollbacks on items across the store and on Walmart.com, on top of its everyday low prices.



Along with early access to Black Friday savings, Walmart+ members will also get all the other time-saving perks a Walmart+ membership offers. These include free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart, free delivery from store, Rx for Less as well as mobile Scan and Go to make shopping even faster.



