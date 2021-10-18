(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace Asia now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by Ambu.
|23,070
|23,200
|12:59
|23,090
|23,180
|12:59
|11:58
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace Asia
|08.10.
|Ambu Has Better Risk/Reward After Massive Decline, SEB Says, Upgrading to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares have a better risk/reward after falling 50% from highs in April, analysts at SEB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock. • Ambu raised to buy from hold at SEB, with...
|07.10.
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By BlackRock Investment Management
|(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 0.94% in shares issued by Ambu.
|06.10.
|Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.• Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%...
|05.10.
|Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
|(PLX AI) - Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.• Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.• Ambu 2020/21 total number...
|AMBU A/S
|23,120
|-0,52 %