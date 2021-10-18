Q3 highlights include record new business, AML and channel growth

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced another record-breaking quarter, with new business growing more than 130% in Q3 2021 from Q3 2020. This growth spans the globe and multiple industries, including healthcare and government, and reflects the innovation of Jumio's AI-powered solutions portfolio.

Jumio also celebrated the first anniversary of its acquisition of Beam Solutions' AML platform by marking another record quarter for its end-to-end AML compliance solutions, which help organizations that move money know their customers, detect suspicious activity, manage investigations and submit regulatory filings all in the cloud.

Q3 was also a record quarter for Jumio's channel program, which continues to welcome partners who create groundbreaking solutions that address customer pain points including fraud detection, streamlined onboarding and AML and KYC compliance.

Jumio's Q3 sales also reached an all-time high.

"Whether you're creating an account for social media, healthcare or a bank, identity is the keystone, and as the digital identity space evolves, Jumio continues to expand and innovate to support accelerated digital transformation and online transaction growth across geographies and industries," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

Other notable highlights in the third quarter included:

Board Expansion: In September, Jumio appointed Jennifer N. Harris to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Harris spent more than three decades in high-profile finance and accounting positions at rapidly growing high-tech companies.

Also in September, Jumio was named to the 2021 AIFintech100 List, showcasing the world's most innovative solution providers using AI to solve challenges and improve efficiency in the financial services sector. Key Executive Hire: Anna Convery joined Jumio as chief marketing officer. Convery has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise technology, helping Fortune 500 companies drive revenue growth and market presence.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 400 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

