Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is accelerating the transition into the Company's commercialisation phase by appointing Alain Fernandez as its interim Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Mr Fernandez is an experienced global business leader who has worked in senior roles across several industries, including financial services and software.

Mr. Fernandez, who joined the Board of Directors last month, brings a wealth of expertise to the role having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the last 20 years ranging from Deloitte, Russell Investments, to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Mr. Fernandez is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of, and proven track record in, scaling software firms from technology offering to market commercialisation and strategic exit. Last year, Mr. Fernandez completed the sale of a data analytics software start-up to one of the world's largest privately owned software companies.

"I am delighted to be joining the Hunter team in this role during such an exciting time in its growth. Now that the foundational technologies are in place and proven; the focus will be on monetising these technologies through entering strategic partnerships to deliver use cases in order to accelerate revenue growth," said Mr. Fernandez.

"I am very pleased to welcome Alain in his new role," said Florian M. Spiegl, who will be transitioning to the position of President FinFabrik where he will focus on product and technology. "Alain's track record in bringing technology companies to their next level of growth is ideal as Hunter moves into its next phase of commercialisation. I look forward to continue working closely with Alain building on the partnership we developed as board members."

Hunter is now well positioned to leverage its proprietary technology foundation to become the leading platform for providing greater transparency and simplicity to commodities markets. In doing so, Hunter will use blockchain technology to incorporate value-added services, focus on the delivery of data collection and analytics capabilities, as well as integrate support for environmental, social and governance (ESG) related use cases.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms that digitalize and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its solutions, Hunter's platform and enhanced data analytics capabilities deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. Its flagship product, OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

