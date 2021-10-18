DBRS Morningstar published a commentary titled "French Bond Issuance to Ease in 2021, but Momentum in Private Debt and Focus on ESG Will Support 2022 Volumes". Public bond issuance volumes in France in 2021 will most likely not reach the record levels of 2020; however, private debt issuances and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) bonds will continue to grow and become a more significant part of the French debt capital market landscape.

Summary highlights include:

2021 bond issuance will slow down, but 2022 volumes are expected to benefit from economic tailwinds.

Private placements and Schuldschein loans offer alternatives from public markets and help to diversify access to capital.

ESG bonds will gain strong momentum, but are still confined to government- and public-sector-related issuers while ESG disclosure helps with market access.

"While French public bond issuance volumes in 2021 are set to moderate compared to 2020 as corporates rushed to secure liquidity last year during the height of the pandemic, economic recovery will support next year's issuance volumes," said Amaury Baudouin, Vice President of European Corporates. "In parallel, issuers and lenders are increasingly looking at private debt as a way to diversify while ESG considerations are playing an increasing role in investing decisions."

To view the full report, click here: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/385943/french-bond-issuance-to-ease-in-2021-but-momentum-in-private-debt-and-focus-on-esg-will-support-2022-volumes

